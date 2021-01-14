U.N. food chief warns U.S. designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for innocent Yemenis

U.N. food chief warns U.S. designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for innocent YemenisReuters | New York | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:14 IST
U.N. food chief David Beasley on Thursday called for the United States to reverse its decision to designate Yemen's Houthis a foreign terrorist organization and called "the Gulf states, the Saudis to pick up the financial tab for the needs inside Yemen because the needs in other parts of the world are so great."
"We are struggling now without the designation. With the designation, it's going to be catastrophic. It literally is going to be a death sentence to hundreds of thousands, if not millions of innocent people in Yemen," the former South Carolina governor told the U.N. Security Council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- U.N.
- David Beasley
- United States
- Saudis
- Gulf
- South Carolina
- U.N. Security Council
ALSO READ
Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States
UK judge rules WikiLeaks' Assange should not be extradited to United States
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States
Google employees form workers' union in United States