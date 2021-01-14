Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave resigns

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday saying he had forfeited his right to continue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:56 IST
Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave resigns
SCBA president and senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday saying he forfeited his right to continue. Dave, in his letter written to the SCBA, stated he felt that he had forfeited his right to continue as a leader of the SCBA and so he thereby tender his resignation from the post of the president of the SCBA with immediate effect.

"Our term has already come to an end. We sincerely decided to hold a virtual election to elect a new body," Dave in his letter said. "Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you. I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me, any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong," he said.

He also made it clear that he is putting on record his deep gratitude to each of the bar members and "contributing immensely during Covid-19, perhaps the greatest challenge to mankind we will ever see in our lifetime. You have done proud to this Institution, the SCBA", Dave said in his letter and resigned from his post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP HC bars police against taking coercive action against interfaith couple

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Amethi police not to take any coercive action against an interfaith couple, married for the last three years and having a child from the wedlock, under the newly promulgated anti-conversion ordinance...

Brazil regulator says documents still missing for fast-track COVID-19 vaccine approval

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday that it still requires further documentation before it can approve emergency use requests for COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca PLC and China Sinovac Biotech.Anvisa has scheduled a m...

Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eat...

European stocks extend gains for third day, political woes hit Italy

European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as a jump in technology stocks, hopes of a large stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021