SCBA welcomes initiative of sharing cause lists, filings, listings info via WhatsApp
Supreme Court launches initiative to share case-related information through WhatsApp to improve access to justice. This service allows advocates to receive cause lists, filing and listing details, orders, and judgments on their mobile phones.
- Country:
- India
Senior Advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Adish C Aggarwala on Friday welcomed the apex court's initiative to share information relating to cause lists, and filing and listing of cases to advocates through WhatsApp messages.
On Thursday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, ''In the 75th year, the Supreme Court launches an initiative to strengthen access to justice by integration of WhatsApp messages with the IT services of the Supreme Court.'' A communication by the SCBA president said under the leadership of the CJI, the Supreme Court had now become the ''first apex court in the world to have litigant-friendly measures in all aspects.'' ''Launch of new IT service of automated WhatsApp messages by the Supreme Court will help the members of the bar and litigants to access cause lists, receive filing and listing related messages, orders and judgments through the mobile phones,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Delegation to Embark on Trade Mission to India to Discover Promising Agribusiness Opportunities
NEWSMAKER-He once sold tea, now India's Modi seeks his own 'tryst with destiny'
ADB forecasts robust investment and consumer demand to boost India's GDP growth to 7% in FY25
INSIGHT-India's Gandhi dynasty, trailing Modi, battles for political survival
India's Explosive Growth over the Past Decade, According to Silicon Valley Entrepreneur