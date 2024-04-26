SCBA welcomes initiative of sharing cause lists, filings, listings info via WhatsApp

Senior Advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Adish C Aggarwala on Friday welcomed the apex court's initiative to share information relating to cause lists, and filing and listing of cases to advocates through WhatsApp messages.

On Thursday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, ''In the 75th year, the Supreme Court launches an initiative to strengthen access to justice by integration of WhatsApp messages with the IT services of the Supreme Court.'' A communication by the SCBA president said under the leadership of the CJI, the Supreme Court had now become the ''first apex court in the world to have litigant-friendly measures in all aspects.'' ''Launch of new IT service of automated WhatsApp messages by the Supreme Court will help the members of the bar and litigants to access cause lists, receive filing and listing related messages, orders and judgments through the mobile phones,'' it said.

