Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. adds CNOOC to black list, saying it helps China intimidate neighbors

The Trump administration added China's CNOOC to a U.S. economic blacklist on Thursday, accusing the oil giant of helping Beijing intimidate neighbors in the South China Sea and ratcheting up tension days before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Alongside blacklisting CNOOC, the Commerce Department added China's Skyrizon to the Military End-User (MEU) List over its ability to develop military products including aircraft engines, restricting its access to U.S. exports.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:20 IST
U.S. adds CNOOC to black list, saying it helps China intimidate neighbors

The Trump administration added China's CNOOC to a U.S. economic blacklist on Thursday, accusing the oil giant of helping Beijing intimidate neighbors in the South China Sea and ratcheting up tension days before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Alongside blacklisting CNOOC, the Commerce Department added China's Skyrizon to the Military End-User (MEU) List over its ability to develop military products including aircraft engines, restricting its access to U.S. exports. CNOOC and a legal representative of Skyrizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The administration of President Donald Trump, who promised a tough line on China on taking office, has kept up the pressure in its final days, targeting what Washington sees as Beijing's bid to use corporations as a means to harness civilian technologies for military purposes. "China's reckless and belligerent actions in the South China Sea and its aggressive push to acquire sensitive intellectual property and technology for its militarization efforts are a threat to U.S. national Security and the security of the international community," said Wilbur Ross, secretary of the Commerce Department, which oversees the so-called entity list.

Companies on the entity list must be granted a special license from the Commerce Department before they can receive exports of high-tech items from U.S. suppliers. The United States has long opposed China's expansive territorial claims on the potentially resource-rich South China Sea. Washington accuses Beijing of seeking to intimidate other Southeast Asian coastal states.

China says the United States has sought to stir up controversy over maritime sovereignty claims in the area and has tried to destabilize the region by sending U.S. military ships and planes to the South China Sea. "CNOOC acts a bully for the People’s Liberation Army to intimidate China's neighbors, and the Chinese military continues to benefit from government civil-military fusion policies for malign purposes," Ross added in the statement.

The Commerce Department also accused CNOOC of harassing and threatening offshore oil and gas exploration and extraction in the South China Sea, "with the goal of driving up the political risk for interested foreign partners, including Vietnam." Last month, CNOOC was added to a U.S. blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, forcing U.S. investors to shed their holdings in the company by November 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eat...

European stocks extend gains for third day, political woes hit Italy

European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as a jump in technology stocks, hopes of a large stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

Delhi govt extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees till Jan 31

The Delhi government has extended till January 31 its earlier order asking people coming from the UK to undergo institutional quarantine in the wake of the new variant of coronavirus. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA in its orde...

Pope Francis, predecessor Benedict XVI vaccinated against Covid-19

Moscow Russia, January 14 ANISputnik Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the immunization campaign in the Vatican, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021