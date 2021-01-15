Twitter lifts brief restrictions on account of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Social media platform Twitter lifted restrictions briefly imposed on the official account promoting the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the website showed on Thursday.

The account was restricted for around an hour earlier in the day with a notice saying Twitter had seen "some unusual activity" on the page. "This account was temporarily locked in error by an automated spam filter. This action has been reversed and the account is now fully operational," Twitter said in a statement.

The Sputnik V account said that, according to an explanation from Twitter, the brief shut down was due to "a possible security breach from Virginia, USA". The account did not provide any further details.

