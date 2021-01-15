Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parler urges U.S. judge to order Amazon to restore its platform

Parler on Thursday urged a U.S. judge to order Amazon.com Inc to restore the company's account, saying Amazon had no evidence the social media platform was used to incite last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol. At a hearing in Seattle federal court, Parler's lawyer David Groesbeck said the company would suffer irreparable harm if forced to close and that keeping it alive served the public interest.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:54 IST
Parler urges U.S. judge to order Amazon to restore its platform

Parler on Thursday urged a U.S. judge to order Amazon.com Inc to restore the company's account, saying Amazon had no evidence the social media platform was used to incite last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol.

At a hearing in Seattle federal court, Parler's lawyer David Groesbeck said the company would suffer irreparable harm if forced to close and that keeping it alive served the public interest. He also downplayed Parler's role in the riots in Washington. "Millions of law-abiding Americans have had their voices silenced," Groesbeck told U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein. "There is no evidence, other than some anecdotal press references, that Parler was involved in inciting the riots."

Parler is favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump and claimed more than 12 million users. Amazon Web Services cut off Parler on Sunday night, saying Parler had shrugged off repeated warnings to remove violent content.

It said this content included calls to assassinate Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg and the media. Ambika Doran, a lawyer for Amazon, said Parler violated its contract by allowing such content and had not shown it could effectively monitor content.

"Amazon made the only real choice that it could, which was to suspend the account," she said. Parler said Amazon had no contractual right to pull the plug and did so in a politically motivated bid to benefit Twitter Inc , a larger Amazon client that Parler said did not censor violent content targeting conservatives.

It wants a temporary court order to be restored to Amazon's servers while it litigates. Rothstein said she would rule "as quickly as possible."

Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google removed Parler from their app stores after last week's unrest. John Matze, Parler's chief executive, told Reuters on Wednesday that Parler may never get back online, but later he said Parler would return and be stronger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern Congo attack, official says

Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday. Local security forces have been dispatche...

Barking up the right tree: Petco shares surge in Nasdaq return

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc jumped as much as 72.7 in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet supplies retailer a market capitalization of 6.81 billion. The companys shares opened at 26, 44.4 above its initial pub...

Israel: Ensure equal COVID-19 vaccine access to Palestinians – UN Independent experts

In this early stage of the worldwide inoculation programme, Israel has delivered the vaccines to a higher percentage of its citizens than any other country, said Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Tlaleng Mofokeng. While noting that Isr...

Biden presidency sets stage for wider global advances on climate policy

By Laurie Goering Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office - and as more countries struggle with climate impacts - policies that tackle global warming are expected to begin emerging in a wider ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021