Only a few protests have been permitted for next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., as officials implement unprecedented security measures amid warnings of possible attacks by groups involved in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege of the Capitol. Only four significant First Amendment protest applications for the National Mall and nearby parklands were made to the National Park Service for next week, according to the agency. At least two of these have been canceled, organizers of the events told Reuters. Some applications for planned events were submitted more than a year ago, before coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, social distancing and mask requirements began. Congress intelligence, security panels to probe lapses before U.S. Capitol rampage

U.S. Congressional Intelligence and Homeland Security oversight committees are opening investigations into why federal and local law enforcement agencies did not pay closer attention to a warning the day before pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, congressional aides said on Thursday. They join the Senate Homeland Security and Rules Committees investigating security lapses at the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 which resulted in rioters entering the building and threatening legislators, congressional staff and members of the media. Arrested Capitol rioters had guns and bombs, everyday careers and Olympic medals

United by political grievances, they came in costumes, snapping selfies, calling themselves patriots. Some came armed for battle and planning for "war." As authorities begin to charge the rioters in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, court documents paint a picture of a diverse mob that included both citizens with mainstream careers - police officers, a flower shop owner, a state lawmaker, military veterans, even an Olympic medalist - as well as Americans on the fringe. One was a member of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group. Another had a caveman costume beneath a police bulletproof vest. One served time in prison for attempted murder. Second Trump impeachment trial takes U.S. into uncharted waters

America will be in uncharted territory when the U.S. Senate meets as soon as next week for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, a case against the outgoing president that one Democrat preparing for arguments called "shockingly evident." The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach Trump on charges of incitement one week after his supporters rampaged in the Capitol following a speech in which the Republican urged them to fight President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. Trump falsely claims he lost due to widespread voting fraud. U.S. big-city mayors ask Biden for direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

A group of big-city mayors has asked the incoming Biden administration to bypass state governments and send vaccine shipments directly to them, as U.S. coronavirus infections on Thursday topped the 23 million mark. In a letter to President-elect Joe Biden, some three dozen mayors of cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston said they were best positioned to help the new administration meet its goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in its first 100 days. Inside Trump’s final days: Aides struggle to contain an angry, isolated president

“We are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” President Donald Trump exhorted his screaming supporters before they marched on the U.S. Capitol last week, saying he’d go with them. He did not – and what unfolded was a deadly breach of the citadel of American democracy that has left Trump's world crumbling in the final days of his presidency. Trump had wanted to join the thousands of hardcore followers who assembled at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. He told aides in the days leading up to the rally that he planned to accompany them to demonstrate his ire at Congress as it moved to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s November election victory. Native Americans say U.S. does not own land it is about to give to Rio Tinto

Members of Arizona's San Carlos Apache tribe filed a property lien on Thursday in an attempt to regain control over land that the U.S. government is poised to give to Rio Tinto Ltd for the Resolution Copper mine. The latest maneuver by tribal members opposed to the project asks a court to find that the U.S. government has illegally occupied the land for more than 160 years and has no right to give it to anyone. Senior U.S. Justice officials pushed family separations, watchdog finds

Senior leadership at the U.S. Department of Justice, including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, knew that a 2018 policy that called for prosecutions of all migrants who crossed the border unlawfully would lead to family separations, a government watchdog report found on Thursday. The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) spent more than two years investigating the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy. The OIG report found officials aggressively pursued the policy, despite concerns from prosecutors and judges involved in a 2017 pilot program that separated 280 families in the El Paso, Texas, area. FBI has arrested more than 100 people over Capitol siege, looks now to inauguration

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 100 people over last week's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, and is now looking into individuals who could possibly threaten the safety of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, its director said on Thursday. "We're looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week," FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a special briefing for outgoing Vice President Mike Pence on inauguration security. "From January 6th alone, we've already identified over 200 suspects. So we know who you are, if you're out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you." Washington to close metro stations, Delta bans guns to D.C. ahead of inauguration

The nation's capital and cities across the country ramped up security ahead of U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration, amid warnings of possible political violence even after the Jan. 20 swearing-in. Delta, Alaska, American, and United Airlines announced on Thursday they will not allow travelers flying to Washington area airports to check firearms on its flights before the inauguration.

