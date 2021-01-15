Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brazil's Amazonas state running out of oxygen as COVID-19 surges

The Brazilian state of Amazonas is running out of oxygen during a renewed surge in COVID-19 deaths, its government said on Thursday, with media reporting that people on respirators were dying of suffocation in hospitals. The state has made a dramatic appeal to the United States to send a military transport plane to the capital city Manaus with oxygen cylinders, Amazonas Congressman Marcelo Ramos said. North Korea shows off new submarine-launched missiles after rare party congress

North Korea displayed what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) at a parade on Thursday night, state media reported, capping more than a week of political meetings with a show of military might. Clad in a leather coat and fur hat, leader Kim Jong Un smiled and waved as he oversaw the parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, photos by state media showed. Major violations of international law at Tigray refugee camps: U.N.

There have been major violations of international law at two refugee camps in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the U.N.'s refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday. It said satellite imagery showed fires burning and fresh signs of destruction at the Shimelba and Hitsats camps for refugees from neighbouring Eritrea, who fled political persecution and compulsory military service before the conflict in Tigray. Top U.N. officials urge U.S. to revoke blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis, warn of famine

Three top United Nations officials all called on the United States on Thursday to revoke its decision to designate Yemen's Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, warning it would push the country into a large-scale famine and chill peace efforts. U.N. Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock and U.N. food chief David Beasley issued their warnings during a U.N. Security Council meeting on Yemen. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed the call by his officials for Washington to reverse the designation, a U.N. spokesman said. COVID-19 tests: Central America's latest tool to stop migrant caravans

As the first groups from Central America reached the Guatemalan border on Thursday as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States, regional governments are using coronavirus measures as the latest tool to curtail migration. Small groups of migrants arrived in the Honduran border town of Corinto on Thursday afternoon, where they were stopped by police demanding negative coronavirus tests, according to local media. Canada, allies expect Biden to re-engage U.S. on world stage - Trudeau

Canada and other U.S. allies are looking to President-elect Joe Biden to re-engage with the world on such issues as climate change and free trade, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a Reuters Next interview aired on Thursday. The Liberal Party prime minister also said the U.S. electoral system and its institutions had held up following last week's violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by what he called "a small, angry mob." U.S. charges 14 leaders of MS-13 gang with terrorism

The United States has charged 14 leaders of the international criminal gang MS-13 on terrorism charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday, part of an intensified crackdown on the group. The indictment, filed in Central Islip, New York, and unsealed on Thursday, charged the individuals with conspiracies to support terrorists, commit acts of terrorism and finance terrorism, according to the department. China steals march on West in developing nations' vaccine rollout

China is stealing a march on Western drugmakers in the COVID-19 vaccine race in developing nations, with Indonesia and Turkey rolling out huge campaigns with a Chinese shot this week, Brazil due to follow soon, and even EU member Hungary signing up. Scientists in some Western countries say China has been too slow to publish trial data. Public reports so far about how well its vaccines work have been inconsistent, which the Chinese firms attribute to variations in methodology. Canada's Trudeau urges unified front against China detentions, says all nations vulnerable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged nations around the world to maintain a unified front against Chinese detentions of foreign citizens, saying every country was vulnerable. Trudeau made his remarks as China offered more consular access to two Canadian men it arrested in December 2018 and charged with spying. Canada has repeatedly called on its partners to press Beijing for their release. Forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern Congo attack, official says

Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday. Local security forces have been dispatched to the village in Irumu territory to investigate, provincial interior minister Adjio Gidi said by phone.

