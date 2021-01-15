Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Asian Symphony Orchestra to be featured in 'Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 07:20 IST
South Asian Symphony Orchestra to be featured in 'Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala'

The principal horn of India's South Asian Symphony Orchestra, Nivanthi Karunaratne, who is of Sri Lankan descent, has been invited to represent the orchestra in a virtual performance honouring the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The virtual ''Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala'' will be streamed on social media on Tuesday, January 19, at 12 pm US-Eastern time and live-streamed simultaneously by concert tour company Classical Movements, 14 orchestras and other partners, with a combined digital footprint of over 7.6 million, a statement said on Thursday.

''The South Asian Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to be a part of this truly inspirational musical offering on the occasion of the presidential inauguration. We are happy that Nivanthi Karunaratne, who is a wonderful exemplar of our mission to promote peace and the understanding that bridges divisions, is a participant,'' said Nirupama Rao, co-founder and trustee of the South Asian Symphony Orchestra. Rao is a former Indian Ambassador to the United Nations.

Led by world-renowned conductor Marin Alsop, 14 musicians will be representing the Atlanta Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, National Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Pacific Symphony, Peabody Institute, South Asian Symphony, St. Louis Symphony and the Utah Symphony.

''I performed for the then-Vice President Biden in 2015 and remember being struck by how warmly he treated the musicians; he mentioned the many personal tragedies he has faced, and thanked us, saying, 'Our favourite music gets us through those times','' Karunaratne said.

Classical Movements founder and president Neeta Helms first envisioned an inauguration tribute to honor the first female president during the Democratic primaries in 2008, approaching Marin Alsop before having to set the idea aside.

After reviving the idea in 2016 for Hillary Clinton's potential inauguration, it is only now that the opportunity arrives - assuming additional significance in this historical and cultural moment, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Most of AirAsia X Bhds AAX lessors support a restructuring plan, and the Malaysian airline has received interest from potential investors for fundraising after reorganization, court documents filed this month show. In emails attached to the...

China's new home prices see moderate growth in December

Chinas new homes prices grew moderately in December, official data showed on Friday, as government measures aimed at cooling the property market took their toll.Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.1 month-on-month in December,...

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more...

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

President-elect Joe Biden outlined a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control. Biden c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021