Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns -Politico

Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns -PoliticoReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:42 IST
A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported https://politi.co/3qpRwCK late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.
The rehearsal is now planned for Monday, according to the report.
