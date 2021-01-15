Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan intel agency says it killed council member in battle

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:46 IST
Afghan intel agency says it killed council member in battle

Afghan forces killed a provincial council member suspected of ties with the Taliban during a gunbattle in western Ghor province, the Afghan intelligence service said late Thursday.

The fighting near the provincial capital of Faroz Koh also killed one officer and wounded another, according to a statement by the National Directorate for Security.

It accused the council member, Hazatullah Beg, of masterminding the killing of another council member as well as an Afghan journalist and human rights activist in Ghor.

It wasn't immediately clear when the gunbattle between Beg and his men on one side and the Afghan agents on the other took place. Beg was asked to surrender during the fighting but refused, the agency said, adding that he had links to the Taliban in the province.

Afghan journalist and activist Bismillah Adil Aimaq was shot and killed on Jan. 1 in Ghor. He was on the road, returning home to Feroz Koh from visiting family in a nearby village when gunmen opened fire at his car. Aimaq was the fifth journalist to be killed in the war-ravaged country in the past two months. The Taliban insisted they were in no way connected with the shooting.

Ghor deputy council chief Abdul Rahman Atshan was killed in mid-December in an attack in the province that also wounded another council member and their driver when a sticky bomb was attached to their vehicle. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

The violence comes as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators earlier this month resumed peace talks in Qatar. However, the negotiations were off to a slow start as the insurgents continue to keep up their attacks on Afghan government forces while keeping their promise not to attack U.S. and NATO troops.

The stop-and-go talks are aimed at ending decades of relentless conflict. Frustration and fear have grown over the recent spike in violence and both sides blame one another.

There has also been growing doubt lately over a U.S.-Taliban deal brokered by outgoing President Donald Trump's administration. That accord was signed last February. Under the deal, an accelerated withdrawal of U.S. troops ordered by Trump means that just 2,500 American soldiers will still be in Afghanistan when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google muscles up with Fitbit deal amid antitrust concerns

Google has completed its USD 2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, a deal that could help the internet company grow even stronger while US government regulators pursue an antitrust case aimed at undermining its power.Thurs...

Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns - Politico

A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.The rehearsal is now plan...

Cricket-India paceman Saini taken from field injured in fourth test

Indias injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with an apparent groin issue. Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne tha...

Gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs seized at Kerala's Kannur airport

The Air Intelligence Unit AIU seized 974 grams of gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs from the rectum of a passenger at Kannur Airport, an official said on Friday. According to the Commissionerate of Customs Preventive, Kochi, the passenger arrived...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021