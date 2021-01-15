Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico will not criminally charge ex-defense minister Cienfuegos

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:59 IST
Mexico will not criminally charge ex-defense minister Cienfuegos
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico will not pursue criminal charges against former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos, the attorney general's office said on Thursday, a decision that raised criticism and comes despite U.S. prosecutors' accusations he collaborated with drug lords.

Cienfuegos, a member of former President Enrique Peña Nieto's government, was arrested in October at Los Angeles international airport and accused by U.S. prosecutors of collaborating with one of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels. In November, a federal judge granted a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico, which the United States hoped would restore trust in the neighbors' severely strained security ties.

The Mexican attorney general's office said in a statement an analysis of the evidence showed Cienfuegos "never had any encounters with members of the criminal organization investigated by U.S. authorities, nor did he maintain any communication with them, or carry out acts tending to protect or help said individuals." Mike Vigil, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration chief of international operations, expressed his dismay at the decision.

"This is a very big stain on the Mexican justice system," Vigil said in a television interview with Mexican broadcaster Milenio. Vigil said Ciefuegos' case would be a model for corruption and impunity in future.

Reuters was not able to contact Ciefuegos. His arrest in the United States followed a multi-year investigation that used wire taps to track a military figure who traffickers called "El Padrino", or The Godfather.

Investigators concluded "El Padrino" was Cienfuegos and had helped drug traffickers move tonnes of narcotics. However, the attorney general's office said there was no evidence Cienfuegos had "used any equipment or electronic means, or that he had issued any order to favor the criminal group identified in this case."

Scrutiny of Cienfuegos' wealth and tax obligations uncovered no evidence that he had received illegal income, it said. These were among the reasons authorities had decided not to pursue criminal charges against Cienfuegos, a former general, the attorney general's office added.

Some Mexicans saw the decision as another example of long-standing impunity for the military. "Unfortunately, we see that the army is still untouchable," said Nadin Reyes, whose father went missing in 2007 after last being seen at a military base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SaaS Management Start-up Zluri Secures USD 2M Funding From Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaZluri, a start-up that helps US mid-sized companies manage their SaaS applications stack, announced a seed investment of US 2M from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. The funding will help ex...

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms.

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms....

Hungary PM asks Hungarian authority to act fast on assessment of Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungarys medicine authority will hopefully give a clear answer in a few days on whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by China could be used to start mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. His governmen...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to join Kisan Adhikar campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar campaign. The annadata of the country are doing Satyagraha against th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021