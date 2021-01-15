Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four arrested for raping, holding minor captive in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:08 IST
Four arrested for raping, holding minor captive in Lucknow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 15 year-old-girl was allegedly held captive for 13 months, raped and forced into prostitution in the state capital, police said.

Four people including a Nepalese national, who is the main accused and works as a school guard, were arrested on Thursday by the Mahanagar police after the girl escaped from captivity and was found to be five months pregnant.

The main accused, Upreta Kumar, used to take her to different people on the pretext of getting her a job as a house helper and had been raping her for the past 13 months, police said.

He also used to hand her over to other people for money, police said, adding that she used to be held captive in a room for 15 days, raped and many times was not given anything to eat.

The girl managed to escape recently and reached home. She was found to be five months pregnant when her mother took her to a doctor after she fell ill, police said, adding that a complaint in this regard was lodged with the Mahanagar police on Wednesday.

Besides the school guard, the others arrested have been identified as Jitu Kashyap, Varun Tiwari and Ajay Kumar, police said, adding a case under the POCSO Act has been lodged against all of them.

Investigations are on to identify others involved in the crime, police added.PTI SAB DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters scuffle with police, fearing more royal insult charges

Scores of Thai protesters briefly scuffled with police on Friday, saying they feared another student activist would be charged with insulting Thailands king. But police and the lawyer for activist Chaiyapon Danothai said he did not face les...

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

Drones of the Indian Army carried out mock kamikaze attacks and first-aid delivery exercises as the service showcased its latest assets during the Army Day parade at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.This is for the first time drones featu...

9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway in Delhi

The ninth round of talks between Centre and representative of farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders against the three newly passed farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokespersons o...

Rallying-French rider Cherpin dies from injuries in Dakar rally crash

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021