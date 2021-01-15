Left Menu
Maha: Man stabbed to death during scuffle in Aurangabad city

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 28-year-old man wasallegedly stabbed to death by three unidentified persons neara liquor store in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police saidon Friday.

The incident took place at Piya Market area ofAurangpura, where the victim Sameer Khan had gone to a liquorstore late on Thursday night, an official from City Chowkpolice station said.

Three unidentified accused entered into an argumentwith the victim for unknown reasons and stabbed him with aknife in the ensuing scuffle, the official said.

Another person who had accompanied the victim to theshop was injured in the attack, while the victim was declareddead when he was taken to a government hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered against unidentifiedaccused under section 302 (murder) and 34 of the Indian PenalCode, the official added.

