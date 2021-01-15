UPCC president, Cong workers detained during protest against farm laws in UP

Congress workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were on Friday taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan here as part of the party's 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas' program against the new farm laws.

Led by Lallu, party workers had started their march for the Raj Bhawan 'gherao' program when they were taken into custody in the Dalibagh area, a Congress spokesman said.

Party workers raised 'Jai jawan Jai Kisan slogans' when the police tried to disrupt their march, the spokesman said.

The party is observing Raj Bhawan 'gherao' program all over the country against the new farm laws on Friday, the spokesman added.

