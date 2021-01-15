Nobody is bigger than law, not even a minister: Deshmukh

Nobody is bigger than the law andit will not discriminate against anyone in Maharashtra, HomeMinister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday, in comments coming inthe backdrop of his cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde facingrape allegations.

Munde, the Social Justice Minister, has been accusedof rape by a Mumbai-based woman. The 45-year-old NCP leaderhas denied the charges and termed them as a blackmail attempt.

Nobody is bigger than the law, not even a minister.

The law will not discriminate against anyone in Maharashtra.

''Our police will probe the matter properly and takeproper action against whoever is guilty. The legal process ison, Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, made the comments whilereplying to a question from journalists about reports of thewomans claim that the police are not cooperating inconnection with her complaint against Munde.

Munde has claimed he is being blackmailed by the womanand her sister. He, however, has acknowledged that he was in arelationship with the complainant woman's sister and has twochildren with her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)