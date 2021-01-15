Aurangabad: Man stabbed to death, 1 held, 2 minors detained

Less than 24 hours after aman was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city,police have arrested one person and detained two minors forthe crime, an official said on Friday.

Sameer Khan was stabbed on Thursday night in PiyaMarket in Aurangpura, under City Chowk police station limits,when he had gone to a liquor store and got embroiled in anargument with three people, he said.

''Khan was declared dead on arrival in a hospital whileanother person who had accompanied him to the liquor store wasinjured. On Friday, we arrested Chirag Badla (19) for thestabbing incident. Two minors have been detained,'' he added.

PTI AW ARUBNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)