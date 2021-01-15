Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of Lockerbie bomber lose posthumous appeal against his conviction

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing which killed 270, have failed to overturn his conviction after losing a posthumous appeal in a Scottish court on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:48 IST
Family of Lockerbie bomber lose posthumous appeal against his conviction

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing which killed 270, have failed to overturn his conviction after losing a posthumous appeal in a Scottish court on Friday. Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer who died in 2012, was jailed for life in 2001 after being found guilty of the murder of 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 residents of Lockerbie in the deadliest militant attack in British history.

Five judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Scotland refused the appeal against his conviction. Megrahi's son Ali said the family were heartbroken by Friday's ruling and had instructed their legal team to launch an appeal to the UK Supreme Court, Aamer Anwar, the lawyer for the Megrahi family said in a statement.

"He maintained his father’s innocence and is determined to fulfil the promise he made to clear his name and that of Libya," Anwar said. Pam Am Flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York, carrying mostly Americans on their way home for Christmas.

After years of wrangling and sanctions against Libya, Megrahi and a second man Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima went on trial in 2000 in the Netherlands under Scottish law. Megrahi was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum jail term of 27 years, while Fahima was found not guilty. Megrahi, who denied involvement in the attack, died in Libya in 2012 after being released three years earlier by the Scottish government on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal prostate cancer.

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi accepted his country's responsibility for the bombing in 2003 and paid compensation to the victims' families, but did not admit personally ordering the attack. However, Megrahi's family and some relatives of the Scottish victims have always doubted his guilt and say the truth has yet to come out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Root relief as long wait for test ton ends in Sri Lanka

Joe Roots 13-month wait for a test century, the longest of his career, ended on Friday with a masterful unbeaten 168 on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka as he revealed a change in mindset was behind his success. Root dominated Sr...

Sweden registers 4,703 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths on Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 4,703 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed on Friday.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 138 new deaths, ...

PIA plane 'impounded' in Malaysia over $14 million lease dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jets lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels. The Boeing 777 a...

Russia follows US to withdraw from Open Skies Treaty

Russia said Friday it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the US exit from the pact.Russias Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US withdrawal from the Open Ski...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021