Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse questioned by ED

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:45 IST
NCP leader Eknath Khadse wasquestioned for more than six hours by the EnforcementDirectorate (ED) at its office here on Friday in connectionwith a 2016 land deal.

Khadse, who left the ED office around 5.30 pm, toldmediapersons that he was cooperating fully with the probe.

''They asked questions and I tried to give answers.

Whatever documents or information they need, I will providethem, and will appear before them again whenever they ask,'' hesaid.

The former state minister arrived at the ED office insouth Mumbai's Ballard Estate around 11 am. His daughterSharada Chaudhari was also seen entering the office a littlelater.

Policemen in large numbers were deployed outside theED office and barricades were put up to avoid any gathering byhis supporters. Besides the Mumbai police, personnel from theState Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were also deployed.

Khadse (68), who quit the BJP and joined the NCP inOctober last year, was summoned by the ED on December 30, buthe skipped appearance citing health reasons and was given moretime.

Khadse had resigned from the then Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after facing allegations thathe misused his official powers to facilitate the purchase ofgovernment land in Bhosri near Pune by his family.

He had denied any wrongdoing and said the state AntiCorruption Bureau as well as the Income Tax department hadgiven him a clean chit in the matter.

