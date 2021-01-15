UP Congress chief, workers 'detained' during protest against farm laws

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and several Congress workers were allegedly taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan against the Centres farm laws here on Friday.A senior police officer, however, denied the claim, saying that they were shifted to a place earmarked for the agitation to maintain law and order.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and several Congress workers were allegedly taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan against the Centre’s farm laws here on Friday.

A senior police officer, however, denied the claim, saying that they were shifted to a place earmarked for the agitation to maintain law and order. The protest march was part of the party's “Kisan Adhikar Diwas” programme against the laws.

Led by Lallu, party workers started their march to gherao the Raj Bhawan when they were taken into custody in the Dalibagh area, a Congress spokesman said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Somen Barma said, ''Neither Congress leaders were arrested nor detained. To maintain law and order, they were sent to the Eco Garden, a place earmarked for agitations. Now, their agitation has ended and they have left for their homes.” In a statement issued here, the Congress claimed that as soon as Lallu came out of his residence, he was taken into custody. Besides him, party MLC Deepak Singh, former minister RK Chowdhury and others were also taken into custody by police, it said. Lallu said he and other workers were released in the evening after police officers noted their names and addresses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

