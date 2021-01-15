Golf-Argentine major winner Cabrera arrested in Rio
Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time major winner, was arrested in Brazil on Thursday in connection with assault charges leveled against him in his homeland, police and diplomats said. The police statement a 51-year-old Argentine who was on the Interpol red list was detained at an apartment in Rio's Leblon district. It was not immediately possible to contact Cabrera, 51, or any of his representatives.Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST
Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time major winner, was arrested in Brazil on Thursday in connection with assault charges leveled against him in his homeland, police and diplomats said. A federal police statement about the arrest on suspicion of crimes committed in Argentina between 2016 and 2020 did not name Cabrera, but Argentine diplomats confirmed it was the golfer.
Consul Claudio Gutiérrez said Cabrera was taken to prison in a Rio suburb pending extradition proceedings. The police statement a 51-year-old Argentine who was on the Interpol red list was detained at an apartment in Rio's Leblon district.
It was not immediately possible to contact Cabrera, 51, or any of his representatives. Known as El Pato, Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open Championship and the 2009 Masters and is currently a member of the PGA Champions tour, with his last tournament appearance coming at the PURE Insurance Championship in September 2020.
The PGA tour lists his total career earnings as $14,761,614.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil fails to secure syringes for COVID-19 vaccine jabs
Neymar representatives deny links to big Brazil party
Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant found in UK
Brazil's Fiocruz to seek emergency use of British COVID-19 vaccine
Brazil scrambles to approve virus vaccine as pressure mounts