Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Argentine major winner Cabrera arrested in Rio

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time major winner, was arrested in Brazil on Thursday in connection with assault charges leveled against him in his homeland, police and diplomats said. The police statement a 51-year-old Argentine who was on the Interpol red list was detained at an apartment in Rio's Leblon district. It was not immediately possible to contact Cabrera, 51, or any of his representatives.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST
Golf-Argentine major winner Cabrera arrested in Rio

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time major winner, was arrested in Brazil on Thursday in connection with assault charges leveled against him in his homeland, police and diplomats said. A federal police statement about the arrest on suspicion of crimes committed in Argentina between 2016 and 2020 did not name Cabrera, but Argentine diplomats confirmed it was the golfer.

Consul Claudio Gutiérrez said Cabrera was taken to prison in a Rio suburb pending extradition proceedings. The police statement a 51-year-old Argentine who was on the Interpol red list was detained at an apartment in Rio's Leblon district.

It was not immediately possible to contact Cabrera, 51, or any of his representatives. Known as El Pato, Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open Championship and the 2009 Masters and is currently a member of the PGA Champions tour, with his last tournament appearance coming at the PURE Insurance Championship in September 2020.

The PGA tour lists his total career earnings as $14,761,614.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins

China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Vir...

MSDE launches PMKVY 3.0 in 600 districts making 300+ skill courses

In a bid to empower Indias youth with employable skills, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE today launched Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY 3.0, in nearly 600 districts making 300 skill courses available to...

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural

At age 22, poet Amanda Gorman, chosen to read at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, already has a history of writing for official occasions.I have kind of stumbled upon this genre. Its been something I find a lot of emotional re...

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared ahead of Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said on Friday his office was launching a review into how the FBI and other law enforcement operations prepared and later responded to the riots at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021