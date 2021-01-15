Dutch PM Rutte hands government resignation to king - statement

Dutch PM Rutte hands government resignation to king - statementReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he had handed the resignation of his government to King Willem-Alexander.
Rutte's government decided to step down in response to a damning report holding it responsible for years of mismanagement of childcare subsidies which led thousands of families into financial ruin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Rutte
- Dutch