Norway: Former minister's ex-partner gets 20-month sentence

The ex-partner of Norways former justice minister was convicted and sentenced to 20 months in jail Friday for setting a fire outside the politicians home and other threatening behavior.The Oslo District Court found Laila Bertheussen guilty of setting fire to a garbage container and scrawling graffiti that included the word racist and a swastika on the Oslo home of then-Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara in 2018 and 2019.

The ex-partner of Norway's former justice minister was convicted and sentenced to 20 months in jail Friday for setting a fire outside the politician's home and other threatening behavior.

The Oslo District Court found Laila Bertheussen guilty of setting fire to a garbage container and scrawling graffiti that included the word “racist” and a swastika on the Oslo home of then-Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara in 2018 and 2019. She also was found guilty of writing Wara a threatening letter.

Bertheussen, 55, also was found guilty of making threats against other peoples. Throughout her trial, she pleaded innocent and argued that Norway's domestic security agency had conducted a one-sided investigation.

Presiding Judge Yngvild Thue rejected the defense argument, saying the court found the investigation to have been exceptionally thorough.

Bertheussen was arrested in March 2019. Wara stepped down at the same time because of the case, which made headlines in Norway. He has described the vandalism as “unpleasant and scary.”

