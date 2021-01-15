Sheena Bora case: Approver Shyamwar Rai applies for bail

Accused turned approver in theSheena Bora murder case Shyamwar Rai has filed a bail pleafrom prison before a special CBI court here.

Special CBI Judge JC Jagdale directed the prosecutionto take note of Rai's application and submit its reply byJanuary 19.

His two earlier bail pleas, on the ground that hecould contract COVID-19 while in prison, were rejected.

Rai, a driver of co-accused Indrani Mukerjea, was heldin an illegal firearm case in 2015 and he then told policeabout the Sheena Bora murder case.

Bora was killed in April, 2012 and her body burnt in aforest in neighbouring Raigad district, as per police.

