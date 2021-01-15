Left Menu
Punjab: Sarpanch among two killed in group clash

PTI | Derababananak | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:50 IST
Two people, including a sarpanch, were killed in a firing between two groups, police said here on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at a cremation ground where Sarpanch Manjit Singh was overseeing the construction work with his supporters.

Former sarpanch Hardayal Singh too reached the site with his supporters, resulting in an argument between the two groups over some issue, said police.

Following the arguments, Manjit allegedly opened fire with his licensed weapon.

Sometime later, relatives of Hardayal reached the site and they too opened fire.

Both Manjit and Hardayal were taken to a hospital in Amritsar where they were declared brought dead, said police. Three persons also sustained injuries, they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Dera Baba Nanak police station.

© Copyright 2021