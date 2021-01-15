Wild buffalo shot dead in self-defence by forest personnel in Assam

Wild buffalo shot dead in self-defence by forest personnel in AssamPTI | Tezpur | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:32 IST
Forest departmentpersonnel in Assam on Friday shot dead a wild buffalo inself-defence after it attempted to attack them, officialssaid.
The buffalo has been creating havoc over the last fewdays, killing two persons and injuring three others.
Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga Sixth Addition,Mukut Das, told PTI the wild buffalo had to be shot dead byguards of the Biswanath Wildlife Division, after it venturedout of the forests and attacked them.
Locals had on Thursday set ablaze the BiswanathWildlife Forest Range Office and a vehicle, after the animalkilled a man from Biswanath Matok village, the officials said.
The injured persons, including a woman and a child,are undergoing treatment at Biswanath Civil Hospital, theysaid.
