FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Capitol police officer - New York Times

The FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, the New York Times reported on Friday. As rioters overpowered Capitol police, Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head, his father told Reuters last week.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:27 IST
The FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, the New York Times reported on Friday.

As rioters overpowered Capitol police, Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head, his father told Reuters last week. Ambulance crews resuscitated him twice as he was rushed to a nearby Washington hospital. Sicknick died the next day. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

