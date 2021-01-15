Left Menu
J-K Congress stages demonstration in support of protesting farmers in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and fellow party workers on Friday staged a demonstration in Jammu in support of the farmers' agitation going at the Delhi border against the farm laws.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:44 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir holding a protest on Friday here in Jammu over farm laws. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and fellow party workers on Friday staged a demonstration in Jammu in support of the farmers' agitation going at the Delhi border against the farm laws. "Today we had organised a peaceful protest against the new farm laws which is against the interests of the farmers. Farmers have taken to the streets (at the Delhi border areas) seeking justice. Now, the government has tried to disperse this peaceful protest here (Jammu)," Ahmed Mir told ANI.

"We organised this protest on behalf of farmers but the government seems rattled by this. We want them to listen to the voice of the people. If they are not ready to listen to us, then what is the point of being in the government?" he added. Over the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee over farm laws, the Congress leader said, "We have no faith in the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farmers' issues. That committee contains the Centre's handpicked people."

This comes as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said that the ninth round of talks between farmers and the Central Government were inconclusive. "Today's talks with farmers unions were not decisive. We will hold talks again on 19 January. We are positive about reaching a solution through talks. The government is concerned about the farmers protesting in the cold weather," Narendra Tomar told reporters.

After the latest talks, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the demands of repealing of the three farm laws and MSP guarantee will remain. "Our demands of repealing of the three farm laws and MSP guarantee remain. We will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court. We'll talk to Central Government only," said BKU spokesperson.

The next round of talks between farmers and the Central Government over the farm laws will be held on January 19. (ANI)

