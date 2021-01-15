Bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal govt

IAS officer Atri Bhattacharyawas named as the new director of the Administrative TrainingInstitute (ATI) by the West Bengal government on Friday, asper an official notification.

Bhattacharya, the former Home Secretary of the state,is at present the Additional Chief Secretary of the ConsumerAffairs Department.

Principal Secretary of Personnel and AdministrativeReforms Department Arnab Roy replaced him, as per thenotification.

Vivek Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the ForestDepartment, was given the additional charge of the EnvironmentDepartment.

Finance Secretary Manoj Pant was given the additionalcharge of Officer on Special Duty and Principal Secretary ofthe Cabinet Secretariat in the office of the PrincipalResident Commissioner of West Bengal in New Delhi.

