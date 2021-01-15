More farmers from other states to join protest at Delhi border, claims union leader Darshan Pal

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the platform of protesting farm unions, on Friday claimed that more farmers from other states are scheduled to join the ongoing farmers' protests at and around Delhi borders. Today's meeting remained inconclusive as farmers were demanding the repealing of the farm laws and representatives of the government were suggesting the amendments. The next meeting is scheduled for January 19.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Farmer union leader Darshan Pal said in a release, "We have already rejected even the very idea of "committee" proposed by the Union government or Supreme Court. The news of the Supreme Court-appointed committee members' inclination towards the government is not hidden from anyone. We welcome member Bhupinder Mann's decision to leave the committee, as well as we appeal to other members to express their opposition and hear the conscience by acknowledging the reality of these farm laws."

He further told that more farmers from other states will also schedule to join the protest in the coming days. "Under the banner of "Mumbai for Farmers", Maharashtra's Farmers' Organization, along with other progressive groups, are organising a huge rally and general meeting on January 16." "Farmers are coming in large numbers on all the borders of Delhi. In Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, there are frequent tractor marches and a large number of farmers are reaching to Delhi. Farmers in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are continuing with an indefinite sit-in strike" he said in a release. "More than 500 farmers from Kerala have reached Shahjahanpur border," he claimed.

He said that many misconceptions are being spread regarding the January 26 "Kisan Republic Parade" announced by the Samyuktan Kisan Morcha. "We are making it clear that we have no motive to harm the Republic Day parade by the parade of farmers. The detailed plan for this will be delivered only after a meeting of farmers' organizations on January 17 and the hearing of the Supreme Court on January 18," he added. The farmers' leader also opposed statements "by the group of ministers claiming that the Supreme Court should decide to repeal these laws." The Lok Sabha is the house of people elected by the people of India. These laws have been made by Parliament and should be repealed by parliament, he added. (ANI)

