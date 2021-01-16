National Rifle Association says it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court

National Rifle Association says it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. courtReuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:45 IST
The National Rifle Association on Friday said in a statement that it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court as part of a restructuring plan. The gun rights advocacy group said it would restructure as a Texas nonprofit to exit what it said was a "a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York," where it is currently registered.
