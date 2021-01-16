Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh receives 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield, 20,000 of Covaxin

Andhra Pradesh has received 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh receives 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield, 20,000 of Covaxin
Inside visuals of production and processing unit of Serum Institute of India (Source: SII). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh has received 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive. The vaccination drive against COVID-19 will begin on Saturday all over the country.

A state government release said that 332 locations have been identified for the launch of the drive in Andhra Pradesh. The release said it is expected that in the next 15 days all health care workers in the state will be vaccinated. After 28 days the second dose is to be administered.

Other frontline workers like police, municipal staff, revenue staff and those who worked in the forefront during the pandemic will be vaccinated in the next phase, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World COVID-19 deaths surpass 2 million

A grim milestone has been reached globally as the COVID-19 deaths have breached the 2 million deaths mark while the cases are nearing 94 million. As of Saturday, 7.52 am IST, the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engi...

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...

Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights tofrom the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021