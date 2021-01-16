Left Menu
AIIMS Director reassures people COVAXIN vaccine is safe

Urging the people to have faith in India's researchers, scientists, regulatory authorities, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria on Saturday reassured the nation that Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine is safe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:07 IST
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Urging the people to have faith in India's researchers, scientists, regulatory authorities, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria on Saturday reassured the nation that Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine is safe. "I want to reassure everyone that the vaccine (COVAXIN) is safe. It is efficacious. We have to vaccinate a huge number of people prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and therefore we can't start being very choosy. We must have confidence in our researchers, scientists, and regulatory authorities," he said while answering a question regarding the efficiency of Bharat Biotech's vaccine.

Dr Guleria along with NITI Aayog member VK Paul were administered the COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS Delhi on the inaugural day of the nationwide roll-out of vaccination on Saturday. Talking about the experience, he said, "I am humbled to get vaccinated in the first slot and feel so proud. I hope more and more people come forward when it comes to getting vaccinated so that we can reduce mortality and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection."

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine. (ANI)

