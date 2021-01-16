Left Menu
J-K LG Manoj Sinha calls COVID vaccination drive 'historic'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus as 'historic', and said that the Union Territory is working to successfully carry out its first phase.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:01 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Jammu Medical College and Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus as 'historic', and said that the Union Territory is working to successfully carry out its first phase. "This is a historic day. We are working to successfully carry out the first phase of the vaccination drive within the deadline and then complete the second phase to make a healthy Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha told ANI.

The LG had paid a visit to healthcare workers at the Jammu Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) where the vaccination process is underway. A sanitation worker who was among the first to receive the vaccine expressed relief after receiving the first shot, saying that they had faced several hardships during the pandemic.

"We faced several hardships while performing Covid-19 duties during the pandemic. I didn't go home for six to seven months out of fear that I would expose my family to the infection. The vaccine has brought us hope," said a sanitation worker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine, "Covishield" from Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

As many as 1,46,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine have been received out of which 79,000 are for the Kashmir division and 67,500 are for the Jammu division. The vaccine is being stored at the Divisional cold chain stores at Jammu and Kashmir divisions from where it will be distributed to all the districts maintaining the cold storage at all levels. (ANI)

