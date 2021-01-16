Uganda's main opposition presidential candidate says blocked by military from leaving compound

Uganda's main opposition presidential candidate said on Saturday the military is blocking him from leaving his compound, as the country's long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in the presidential election.

"I've tried to leave my compound and I'm being blocked by the military. They say they have orders not to let me leave," Bobi Wine, Museveni's main rival, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)