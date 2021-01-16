Left Menu
Attempt to kidnap children: three held

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:54 IST
Attempt to kidnap children: three held

Three persons have been arrestedin connection with the attempt to kidnap some minor childrenat Konchady area here on January 13, police said on Saturday.

The trio had come on bikes and tried to kidnap smallchildren playing near the Mahalasa temple at Konchady bythrowing gunny bags on them.

The children, however, managed to escape City Police Commissioner N Sashi Kumar told reporters hereon Saturday all the three have criminal cases against them indifferent police stations.

The accused told the police that they made the attemptjust as a prank for uploading the video on YouTube.

The real motive behind the crime is being investigated,Kumar said The three were produced before the court and sent topolice custody for two days.

Police have also arrested one person for setting fire tothree beef stalls at Valapete in Thokottu under Ullal policestation limits on January 8.

He told police that he had a quarrel with one of thestall owners over the quantity of meat purchased by him.

The shop keeper insulted him in front of others and heset fire to the shops late night in a revenge act.

On the social media post by a woman, who complained ofsexual harassment in a bus, the commissioner said police havedecided to file case on their own and special teams have beenformed to nab the accused.

The woman had posted her bad experience with the pictureof the accused, which she took on her mobile.

Shashi Kumar said a meeting would be held withrepresentatives of the bus owners association to ensuresafety of women and students in buses.

A police team would be formed and they would be deployedin mufti at public places to check such activities, he said.

