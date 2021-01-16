Left Menu
Maha: Nagpur man held for shooting wife with pellet gun

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:10 IST
Maha: Nagpur man held for shooting wife with pellet gun

A 47-year-old man was arrestedfor allegedly shooting his wife with a pellet gun in aninebriated state in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said onSaturday.

The police have arrested Kishore HarishchandraRamteke, a Class I officer in the state public worksdepartment, on attempt to murder charges, inspector YuvrajHande said.

The accused had allegedly consumed liquor on Thursdaymorning and created a scene in his locality under MIDC policestation area, and later picked a quarrel with his wife Jyotsna(45) at home, the official said.

Ramteke picked up a pellet gun and shot at his wife,who sustained a serious injury to her neck and was rushed to ahospital by her neighbours, he said.

The victim's condition is critical, as the pellet isstuck in her neck and she will have to be undergo anoperation, the official said.

The MIDC police registered a case on Friday andarrested the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

