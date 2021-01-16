Biden nominates veteran diplomats for top State posts

Biden nominates veteran diplomats for top State postsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:09 IST
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday nominated U.S. foreign policy veteran Wendy Sherman, a key negotiator of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, to be the No. 2 official at the State Department.
Biden also nominated Victoria Nuland, who has worked for secretaries of state and presidents from both parties, to be Under Secretary for Political Affairs, effectively the third-ranking U.S. diplomat.
