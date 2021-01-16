Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC extends ED remand of former TMC MP KD Singh till Jan 25 in money laundering case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and businessman KD Singh till January 25, who has been arrested in connection with an alleged money-laundering case. Singh was arrested by ED on January 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:02 IST
SC extends ED remand of former TMC MP KD Singh till Jan 25 in money laundering case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and businessman KD Singh till January 25, who has been arrested in connection with an alleged money-laundering case. Singh was arrested by ED on January 13. ED through its counsel Advocate Amit Mahajan, Adv NK Matta, and Adv Faraz on Saturday while sought further custodian remand of KD Singh submitted that as the record is voluminous in number and he needs to be confronted with around 15 public persons too in the custodial remand.

Earlier, the ED counsels submitted that KD Singh was evasive in replies, has a non-cooperative attitude. During arresting all procedures followed. We have provided him with all requirements. KD Singh's lawyer during arguments submits that his client never been associated with the two companies which ED was named in the matter. During arguments. Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary appearing for him cited and raised question over KD Singh arresting in the present matter.

After the conclusion of the detailed arguments of both sides, Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj decided to extend further nine days ED custody of KD Singh. The ED had arrested KD Singh recently in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress from 2014.

In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm allegedly linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1900 crore. In September 2019, the ED had carried out searches at the premises of KD Singh in a money-laundering probe related to Alchemist Infra Realty LLC in a money laundering case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Have requested Centre to provide adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

Expressing her dissatisfactionover the inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied toWest Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saidher government strongly feels that all people of the stateshould be inoculated free of cost...

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism

Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until Feb. 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the internet, according to a court statement. His d...

Goa: 426 of 700 registered beneficiaries vaccinated on first day

As many as 426 of the 700 healthworkers scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa wereinoculated on the first day of the nationwide drive, a seniorhealth official said.The rest may have remained absent due to initialhesitation, said stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021