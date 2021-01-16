Left Menu
Contempt plea in Delhi HC against DDA, DoE chiefs for 'not considering' grant of land for school

A contempt petition has been moved in Delhi High Court against Chief of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Chief of Directorate of Education (DoE) for allegedly disobeying the Delhi High Court order and not granting land for construction of a new Government school at Prem Nagar-III, Kirari, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A contempt petition has been moved in Delhi High Court against Chief of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Chief of Directorate of Education (DoE) for allegedly disobeying the Delhi High Court order and not granting land for construction of a new Government school at Prem Nagar-III, Kirari, New Delhi. The petitioner Hamara Prayas Samajik Utthan, a NGO, knocked the door of the Delhi High Court through Advocate Ashok Aggarwal and sought to initiate contempt proceedings against respondents for "deliberate disobedience" of order that was issued on September 24, 2019.

The petition mentioned the order delivered by the Division Bench of Justice Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar on September 24 2019, in which DDA was asked to consider grant of the land for the construction of a new Government school at Prem Nagar-III, Kirari, New Delhi or in its close vicinity in accordance with the laws, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case and also looking at the priority of the DDA. The court had also asked DoE and DDA to co-operate with each other while considering the grant of the land for a new government school.

The petitioner submitted that more than 15 months have elapsed since the order was passed but no action has been taken by the respondents for thousands of children residing within and in the nearby area of Prem Nagar- III, Kirari, New Delhi. The petitioner also submitted that a legal notice had been sent last month with a copy of court order to all the respondents but no response had been received so far. (ANI)

