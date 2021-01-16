2 held for smuggling tiger skin, turtles in Indore
Indore Police arrested two persons from the Khajrana area for allegedly smuggling tiger skin and turtles of special species.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:41 IST
Indore Police arrested two persons from the Khajrana area for allegedly smuggling tiger skin and turtles of special species. Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Indore told reporters, "Acting on an information, Khajrana Police arrested the accused Prakash and Sunil who came here for smuggling of tiger skin and turtles. Police seized a tiger skin and two turtles from their possession."
According to police, the tiger skin is said to be 10 years old. "After interrogating the accused, it was revealed that the tiger skin had been brought from Nursingpur Gadarwara. The person who supplied these skins and turtles to the accused has also been taken into custody," added Mishra
The IGP has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team for conducting the operation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash
- Sunil
- Harinarayan
- Chari Mishra
ALSO READ
mTalkz Appoints Abhishek Prakash as the New Vice President of Business Development
mTalkz Appoints Abhishek Prakash as the New Vice President of Business Development
Prakash Javadekar launches Digital Calendar and Diary of GoI
Padma Shri D Prakash Rao dies in Odisha, tributes pour in
IFFI important event from arts, culture point of view: Prakash Javadekar