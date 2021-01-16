Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP STF busts fake disability certificate racket, arrests three men

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:46 IST
UP STF busts fake disability certificate racket, arrests three men

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang, including its kingpin, allegedly involved in preparing fake disability certificates and taking government scholarship.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Afzal Wasim Khan and Ravi Kumar Yadav were arrested from the gate of Mundsara Devi Usha Inter College in Bahraich district on a tip-off, the STF officials said.

Yadav, who owns the school, used to prepare fake disability certificates and got accounts opened in the bank on fake papers that were used to apply for scholarships with the help of others, they said.

The gang used SIM cards on fake addresses for verification purposes.

The STF has recovered 245 SIM cards, 35 fake Aadhar cards, 55 bogus disability certificates, 24 stamps, 25 passbooks of a bank, a laptop, 400 forms filled with fake details, 12 blank marksheets of the UP Boards and five mobile phones, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against all the arrested accused at Kotwali Dehat police station in Bahraich. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four electrocuted to death in Rajasthan

At least four persons died of electrocution and several others injured when a bus came in contact with hanging live electricity wire in Rajasthans Jalore district on Saturday night. The incident occurred in Maheshpura village under Kotwali ...

Up to 8,0000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back...

PFI case: Court in UP's Mathura re-issues B-warrant for 5th accused lodged in Kerala jail

On the request of the Uttar Pradesh STF, the court of additional district and sessions judge here re-issued a B-warrant on Saturday for Rauf Sheriff, the fifth accused in a case involving the Popular Front of India PFI, asking him to appear...

621 get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Nagaland on Day 1 of inoculation drive

Around 621 frontline healthcareworkers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturdaywhen the inoculation exercise was launched across the country,officials said here.Though the administration had taken a target ofvaccinating 900 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021