Four electrocuted to death in Rajasthan

At least four persons died of electrocution and several others injured when a bus came in contact with hanging live electricity wire in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday night. The incident occurred in Maheshpura village under Kotwali police station when the bus driver lost his track and entered into a rural area where the bus touched hanging wire and it caught fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himmat Singh said. The private bus was on its way to Beawar in Ajmer from Barmer. Four persons have died and several others injured, the DSP said, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

