Maha: Godown with spare parts of stolen cars found, 1 held

Thane police have found a godowncontaining spare parts of various stolen cars in neighbouringRaigad district of Maharashtra while conducting a probe into acase of car theft, an official said.

One person has been arrested in this connection whilethe main accused is still at large, Assistant Commissioner ofPolice, Kalyan, A T Powar told reporters on Saturday evening.

A case of car theft was registered in Kalyan town hereon December 31, 2020. During a probe into it, the policearrested a 45-year-old man from Kurla in neighbouring Mumbaiand seized stolen spare parts worth Rs 5.54 lakh from him, hesaid.

During further investigation into the case, the policeon Thursday found a godown at Khalapur in neighbouring Raigaddistrict where a number of spare parts of stolen cars werestored, the official said.

He said a gang was operating in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyanand Navi Mumbai which used to steal vehicles and sell theirspare parts.

The arrested accused told the police that as they werenot able to sell off the stolen cars, they would remove theirparts and sell them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)