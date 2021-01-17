Left Menu
Driver killed, police officer injured in road accident in West Bengal

PTI | Malda | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:13 IST
A driver of a police vehicle hasbeen killed, and a police officer seriously injured, when itcollided head-on with a truck on National Highway 34 in WestBengal's Malda district, police said.

The accident took place on Saturday night in Panduaarea of the district, under the jurisdiction of Gajol policestation, the police said.

The deceased man was identified as Prabhat Roy (25), aresident of Panjipara in North Dinajpur district.

He died after he was taken to Malda Medical Collegeand Hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP),Headquarters, Malda, H M Rahaman, said.

The driver was not a policeman, and the vehicle was ahired one, the ASP said.

The injured police officer, a Deputy Superintendent ofPolice (DSP) with the Intelligence Branch (IB), Jiban LamaDupka, was admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital onSaturday night, the ASP said.

Lama was shifted to North Bengal Medical College andHospital from Malda on Sunday, Rahaman said.

The driver of the truck was arrested and the vehicleswere seized, he said.

The DSP along with the driver had gone to South 24Parganas district on January 9 for Gangasagar fair duty andwere returning to Siliguri on Saturday, sources said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

