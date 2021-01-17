Give up stubborn stand and come for clause by clause discussion on Jan 19: Tomar to protesting farmer unions

Ahead of the tenth round of talks scheduled on January 19, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday again urged the protesting farm leaders to give up their ''stubborn'' stand on the new farm laws and come for a clause by clause discussion.

''Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws, then there is no question of being stubborn,'' Tomar told reporters before leaving for his home constituency of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

The government wants farmer leaders to come for clause by clause discussion at the next meeting on January 19. Except for the demand of repealing the laws, the government is ready to consider ''seriously and with an open heart'' other alternatives, he said.

Tomar, who left for his constituency by Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express, was seen sharing langar from co-passengers of Sikh community -- a gesture which comes amid the ongoing protests by farmers from Punjab against the agri laws.

The Supreme Court on January 11 had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Tomar said the government offered certain concessions, but the farmer leaders have not shown flexibility and were constantly demanding a repeal of the laws.

He reiterated that the government makes laws for the entire country. Many farmers, experts and other stakeholders have supported the laws.

So far, the nine rounds of formal talks between the Centre and 41 farmer unions have failed to yield any concrete results to end the long-running protest at Delhi's borders as the latter have stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.

