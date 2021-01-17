Two held for performing stunts on moving motorcycle

Two men were arrested forperforming dangerous stunts on a moving motorcycle on theWestern Express Highway here, police said on Sunday.

The video of the stunts performed by the accused KunalSingh (26) and Rishabh Kripashankar Singh (21) has gone viralon social media.

They were traced with the help of the registrationnumber of the motorcycle, an official said.

He said police scanned the footage sourced from CCTVcameras installed from Andheri to Mahim to identify themotorcycle used for performing stunts.

The accused have been booked under various sections ofthe Indian Penal Code.

