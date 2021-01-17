Hearing, visually-impaired woman found dead in Lucknow
A hearing and visually-impaired woman was found dead near here on Sunday morning with her throat slit, police said.
The 45-year-old woman's body was found at a village in Gosainganj police station area in Lucknow district, according to police.
The woman was murdered and her throat was slit. Prima facie, there are no signs of sexual assault, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravi Kumar said.
According to the complaint, the victim's brother said he had a plot of land in Gudumba area of Lucknow. The land was sold on December 6 and he had given Rs 84 lakh to Khurshid and Salman.
When he had gone to take back the money from Khurshid on Saturday, abuses were hurled at him. Around 3 am on Sunday, his sister went missing and her body was found at 6 am, police said in a statement.
A case has been registered against the two suspects on the basis of the complaint. No arrests have been made so far, police said. PTI NAVHMB
