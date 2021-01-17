Russia receives from Germany documents related to Navalny - Ifax

Russia said it had received from Germany documents related to the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Germany's justice ministry said on Saturday it had given transcripts of interviews with Navalny to Russia as part of Moscow's probe into the poisoning of the Kremlin critic, demanding a thorough investigation into the crime.

