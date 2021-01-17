2 migrant workers killed, 3 injured in brick kiln accident in Bengal

Two migrant workers fromJharkhand were killed and three others injured after bricksstacked at a kiln in West Bengal's Nadia district accidentallyfell on them on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Chandra area in Santipur, apolice officer said.

The five labourers were rescued from beneath thebricks and taken to a hospital in Krishnanagar, where doctorsdeclared two of them brought dead, he said.

The three injured persons are undergoing treatment atthe hospital, the officer said, adding further investigationis underway.

